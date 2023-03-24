Submit a Tip
SLED: Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County police officer has been arrested and faces charges including burglary and domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that Quintard Tucker was taken into custody on Friday after a request from Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock.

The spokesperson also said Tucker is an officer with the Horry County Police Department.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Tucker approached a female victim in the parking lot of the Compass Cove Resort and pushed them to the ground twice before standing over her and leaving the area.

Documents also state Tucker allegedly entered a motel room at the resort without permission. He then began physically assaulting the victim by throwing her on a bed and striking her with a closed fist nearly four times.

The assault resulted in swelling and lacerations to the victim’s face, according to documents.

Online records show Tucker was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday afternoon and remains there with no bond set.

WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department for comment and the status of Tucker’s employment there.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

