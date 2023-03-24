Police report details arrest of Darlington County Sheriff’s son on weapons charge

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents detail how the son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson was arrested earlier this week.

Online records show Jordan Andrew Hudson was booked into W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Those records also list a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon out of Hartsville.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states that an officer with the Hartsville Police Department spotted Jordan Hudson heading to “the victim’s house to shoot them with a gun.” The officer later noted that they couldn’t determine who the victim was or where Jordan Hudson was going.

Hudson was later located on the 1000 block of Stoneridge Street and complied with verbal commands.

While being frisked, the officer said Hudson “excitedly uttered that the gun I was looking for was in his right front pocket.” The officer went to the pocket and found a .22 revolver. It was later found not listed on the National Crime Information Center database. Hudson was arrested after police recovered the gun.

Records show Jordan Hudson was granted a $25,000 bond on his latest weapons charge. He remains at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Friday.

James Hudson said in a statement that he was made aware of his son traveling outside his home by his ankle monitoring system:

“I was advised by his ankle monitoring system that he had traveled outside the allocated perimeter of his home, and I immediately took proactive measures to aid in the apprehension of my son for the safety of the responding officers, the general public, and himself. I additionally made deliberate efforts that he receive no special treatment due to my position as sheriff. My son has long battled mental illness, but neither that fact nor my position as sheriff excuses this type of behavior, and he will have to face the consequences of his actions like everyone else. I have served the county of Darlington for over 25 years and I will continue to serve this county to the best of my ability. I ask that you pray for me and my family as we go through this difficult time, as I pray for others who have had to deal with mental illness with a family member or loved one the way that we have.”

According to the public index, Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He bonded out of jail in December 2020.

In June 2021, he was booked again on a bond revocation from a previous arrest.

