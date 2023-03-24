Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police report details arrest of Darlington County Sheriff’s son on weapons charge

Jordan Hudson
Jordan Hudson(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents detail how the son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson was arrested earlier this week.

Online records show Jordan Andrew Hudson was booked into W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Those records also list a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon out of Hartsville.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states that an officer with the Hartsville Police Department spotted Jordan Hudson heading to “the victim’s house to shoot them with a gun.” The officer later noted that they couldn’t determine who the victim was or where Jordan Hudson was going.

Hudson was later located on the 1000 block of Stoneridge Street and complied with verbal commands.

While being frisked, the officer said Hudson “excitedly uttered that the gun I was looking for was in his right front pocket.” The officer went to the pocket and found a .22 revolver. It was later found not listed on the National Crime Information Center database. Hudson was arrested after police recovered the gun.

Records show Jordan Hudson was granted a $25,000 bond on his latest weapons charge. He remains at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Friday.

James Hudson said in a statement that he was made aware of his son traveling outside his home by his ankle monitoring system:

According to the public index, Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He bonded out of jail in December 2020.

In June 2021, he was booked again on a bond revocation from a previous arrest.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash in Loris area
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Highway 501 outside Aynor
River Mann
Man charged with shooting into room at Landmark Resort

Latest News

.
Bond denied for 2 suspects charged in relation to double murder in Georgetown County
.
Pawleys Island police, U.S. Postal Inspector investigate ‘pattern’ of mail theft
.
2nd suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed Robeson County man
Wilbur Lang and Patricia Wise
Bond denied for 2 suspects charged in relation to double murder in Georgetown County