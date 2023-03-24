Police report details arrest of Darlington County Sheriff’s son on weapons charge
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents detail how the son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson was arrested earlier this week.
Online records show Jordan Andrew Hudson was booked into W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Those records also list a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon out of Hartsville.
A police report obtained by WMBF News states that an officer with the Hartsville Police Department spotted Jordan Hudson heading to “the victim’s house to shoot them with a gun.” The officer later noted that they couldn’t determine who the victim was or where Jordan Hudson was going.
Hudson was later located on the 1000 block of Stoneridge Street and complied with verbal commands.
While being frisked, the officer said Hudson “excitedly uttered that the gun I was looking for was in his right front pocket.” The officer went to the pocket and found a .22 revolver. It was later found not listed on the National Crime Information Center database. Hudson was arrested after police recovered the gun.
Records show Jordan Hudson was granted a $25,000 bond on his latest weapons charge. He remains at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Friday.
James Hudson said in a statement that he was made aware of his son traveling outside his home by his ankle monitoring system:
According to the public index, Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He bonded out of jail in December 2020.
In June 2021, he was booked again on a bond revocation from a previous arrest.
