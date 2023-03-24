Police: 1 hurt after shooting in Conway
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting early Friday.
A city spokesperson said officers with the Conway Police Department responded to the area of 2001 East Highway 501 for a shots fired call at around 1 a.m.
An online search matches the address to 810 Billiards & Bowling.
The city spokesperson also said the person hurt was taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.
WMBF News has reached out to 810 Billiards & Bowling for comment.
An investigation is ongoing.
