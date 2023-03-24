Submit a Tip
Non-profit organizations launch ‘Kindergarten Readiness’ program for S.C. children

By Samuel Shelton and Allyson Bento
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of non-profits across multiple counties in South Carolina have come together to prepare kids for the classroom by launching a classroom readiness program.

According to leaders in these organizations, more than half of the children entering Kindergarten are not ready, this new program could change that statistic.

The Black River United Way, United Way of Horry County and the Waccamaw Community Foundation announced Thursday, a new grant of just over $7,000 will allow the groups to launch a new online basics program, where children across Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties can access necessary essentials in order to get them ‘Kindergarten ready.’

“Our work doesn’t stop until every child in Horry, Georgetown, Williamsburg, has the opportunities, the accessibilities to be able to read. That’s their basic human right,” said President and CEO of Black River United Way, Yolanda McCray.

Blakely Roof, President and CEO of United Way of Horry County said the ‘Waccamaw Basics’ website is already in the works and will provide essential community resources.

“We’ll have a Waccamaw Region Basics. It’ll be a website and a lot of community resources that’ll be able to go out share with communities, share with individuals and families about the importance of KIndergarten readiness, things they can do at home, simple things they can do in the grocery store, and so that’s just the beginning of it,” said Roof.

The site will be free to use and is expected to be launched sometime in June.

