Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mason Garcia steps into lead quarterback role for ECU football

“You got to be the most prepared out of anyone on the field.”
Mason Garcia ECU quarterback
Mason Garcia ECU quarterback(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football preaches next man up but for years Quarterback one has been solidified as Holton Ahlers.

Mason Garcia has waited his turn and the ball has been passed to him this spring.

“Holton was always there. Holton wasn’t going to come back for his last year but it was the best decision he made. It was the best decision for me to sit back and learn another year,” says ECU quarterback Mason Garcia, “Coming into spring behind him you are just seeing everything quicker. Be able to do it. It’s not perfect but it’s going to get there.”

“Those guys in the first huddle, even though they haven’t been in the first huddle a whole lot, they have all been in the program,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “It’s not like they don’t know what they are doing, can’t go out there and do it. They have been preparing for this.”

Preparing is now the biggest step in the journey for ECU quarterback Mason Garcia. He says it takes extra effort every day so he is ready for practice, and eventually games.

“You gotta be prepared. You got to be the most prepared out of anyone on the field. You have to take everything to the next level. Be the first one in the locker room, last one in the locker room,” says Garcia, “Be a leader for younger guys. You know Raheem (Jeter) came in. Trying to teach him as much as Holton taught me. It’s great to get around the guys and feel like that man to lead the group.”

Garcia has been a leader already with his play during 11 vs. 11 on Saturday this week he broke a big run for a touchdown.

“Mason is a very gifted athlete,” says coach Houston, “I think he has had a positive start to spring practice.”

Garcia says Holton didn’t leave him high and dry either. Questions for the professional football bound quarterback are just a phone call away.

“First day of practice, the first person to text me after practice was Holton asking me how everything was going,” says Garcia, ‘You know me personally I am going to give him my best grade of how practice went. He is just backed up behind me. We talk every day. That’s my best friend.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash in Loris area
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Highway 501 outside Aynor
River Mann
Man charged with shooting into room at Landmark Resort

Latest News

South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) is defended by Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5)...
South Carolina’s leading scorer Jackson heads to NBA draft
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, left, talks with forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the...
VOTE NOW: Gamecocks Aliyah Boston, Dawn Staley named as finalists in Naismith Awards
Coastal softball drops series finale to James Madison 1-0
South Florida guard Elena Tsineke (5) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard Zia Cooke...
Gamecocks advance to Sweet Sixteen with 76-45 win over USF