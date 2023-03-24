Man accused of threatening to shoot Florence County officer, family

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot a Florence County officer and their family.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Anthony Hilton was arrested after investigators said he threatened the officer multiple times between March 21 and 22.

Deputies added Hilton allegedly called the victim multiple times during a three-hour period and threatened to shoot their home, the victim themselves and their family members.

Hilton is also accused of telling the victim that he knew where their family members worked and where their children went to school.

The sheriff’s office said the victim is also a sworn officer employed with the department.

Hilton is charged with eight counts of threatening a public official, stalking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Online records show he was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday afternoon. No bond has been set.

