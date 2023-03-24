Kiwanis Club opens new 24/7 food pantry in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The Kiwanis Club of North Myrtle Beach - Little River has opened its third food pantry in the Grand Strand, bringing non-perishable foods to people with food insecurities.

The third food pantry opened at the Sea Mountain Highway Child Development Center in Little River and the club says anyone who needs food can come to get it no matter the time or day.

“I’ve always heard of the literature-based one which is ‘leave a book and take a book’ but I’ve never thought of doing one with a food pantry and I think it’s an amazing idea so I think it’s a wonderful idea to support our community and give back to those who may need it,” said Sea Mountain Highway Child Development Center’s owner Diana Junker.

Currently, the Lowcountry good bank estimates it will take 700,000 pounds of additional free food to alleviate the county’s food insecurities and they say the food pantry is available 24/7 in hopes to alleviate some of that need.

“You think of the Grand Strand as this place where everyone comes to frolic but some people who live here don’t have enough to eat,” said Kiwanis Club member, George Mamo. “So as part of our commitment to help the community one child, one community at a time we are putting in food banks that are accessible 24/7 to anyone who needs food.”

Junker said the placement of the club’s newest pantry could not be any better, she says more than half of her enrollment has subsidized care.

“I know that the African proverb ‘a hungry belly has no ears’ is true which is why it makes even more sense to have these set up at schools, community centers, and daycares because then the kids are going to get fed well at night and get fed in the morning and come in ready to learn,” said Mamo.

The other two food pantries are located at the Little Blessings Child Development Center and the Little River United Methodist Church.

For those who are able, the group says donations can be made directly to the pantry or directly to the center.

