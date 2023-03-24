Horry-Georgetown Technical College bans TikTok from campus network

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry-Georgetown Technical College has announced that TikTok is now banned from its campus network.

In an email sent to students, faculty and staff sent Thursday, the school said the decision came due to “known security concerns” and was “made in the best interest of our college community following Governor Henry McMaster’s request for all state agencies to block TikTok.”

As a result, the app is now banned on all devices connected to HGTC Internet networks on its campuses.

The full email, obtained by WMBF News early Friday, can be read below:

Effective immediately, TikTok will be banned from the Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) network due to known security concerns. After a thorough review of the platform’s policies and potential risks, it has been determined that the continued use of TikTok on our network could compromise the safety and privacy of our students, faculty, and staff. This decision has been made in the best interest of our College community following Governor Henry McMaster’s request for all state agencies to block TikTok, with the aim of maintaining a secure and productive digital environment. You can read more about Governor McMaster’s request on the Governor’s website. The ban on TikTok will help ensure that our network remains reliable and free from potential security threats. Please note that this ban applies to all devices connected to all HGTC networks, physical or wireless, including personal and work smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

The move comes amid scrutiny against TikTok, with concerns from lawmakers regarding how American data is stored as well as its moderation practices.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.