Horry-Georgetown Technical College bans TikTok from campus network
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry-Georgetown Technical College has announced that TikTok is now banned from its campus network.

In an email sent to students, faculty and staff sent Thursday, the school said the decision came due to “known security concerns” and was “made in the best interest of our college community following Governor Henry McMaster’s request for all state agencies to block TikTok.”

As a result, the app is now banned on all devices connected to HGTC Internet networks on its campuses.

The full email, obtained by WMBF News early Friday, can be read below:

The move comes amid scrutiny against TikTok, with concerns from lawmakers regarding how American data is stored as well as its moderation practices.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

