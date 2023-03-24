MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders will soon once again take up another development in the Carolina Forest area.

The Horry County Planning & Zoning Committee is set to hold a public hearing for a pair of developments off Postal Way at 3 p.m. on March 30.

The two proposals, which are closer to Carolina Forest High School, include a 34.18-acre portion that documents state was approved as a multi-residential district for “154 fee-simple townhomes” in 2021.

Horry County leaders to consider proposed development, road widening at Postal Way (WMBF)

The second is a 129.6-acre portion that would include 1,154 units “including townhomes, single-family, multi-family, commercial and vertical mixed-use.”

It would also be broken down into nine pods. Most would allow for both residential and commercial use, while others would be strictly commercial. Each pod would also have its own unit count, density and allowed uses. It also would have a future use designation of “Suburban, Community Activity Center & Commercial Corridor.”

Both proposals also call for expanding Postal Way to three lanes as well as installing a roundabout, sidewalk, multi-use path, a frontage road along Highway 501 and a new stoplight.

They also account for work being done along Highway 501 as part of RIDE III, such as widening the highway from Gardner Lacy Road to Highway 31 and Highway 544 and improvements to Middle Ridge Road.

A project to extend Postal Way was also recently completed as part of the initiative.

Documents also note that nearby schools are also overly crowded, according to data.

Carolina Forest High School and Carolina Forest Elementary School are each over 100% functional capacity based on average daily membership. Ten Oaks Middle School, meanwhile, is at 99% functional capacity.

After next week’s public hearing, the proposals are scheduled to go before the committee during its next scheduled meeting on April 6.

You can read each proposal in its entirety below:

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.