Horry County conservationists advocating to make Venus flytrap South Carolina’s state carnivorous plant

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Venus flytrap is rare only growing naturally in a small sliver of North Carolina, and right along the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in Horry County.

That’s why conservationists want to make this plant, South Carolina’s carnivorous plant.

A bill with this proposal is currently working through the Senate. On Tuesday, a South Carolina Senate subcommittee discussed a bill to make it the state’s official carnivorous plant.

Coastal Conservation League’s Trapper Folwer, is a biologist and worked for the South Carolina Department of Natural resources for several years.

He says he spoke with state lawmakers just this week to push for this bill to pass.

He says it’s important to educate and create awareness about this insect-eating plant.

“Yet we have this ecosystem right here in our backyards and it’s something we need to be proud of. It’s unique, it’s one of two places in the world where you can find this plant,” he said.

Fowler also says burning is an important part of maintaining this entire ecosystem, but also Venus flytraps.

He added, one of the biggest dangers to the Venus flytrap is poaching.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.