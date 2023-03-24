Georgetown Co. Schools part ways with employee after gun fired on property

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District confirmed one of its employees is no longer with the district following a firearm incident.

The district did not provide the former employee’s name, but district spokesperson Kristi Kibler said an employee with the district’s Maintenance and Facilities building “accidentally discharged his own firearm while sitting in his personal vehicle in the parking lot” on Feb. 23.

“I cannot confirm the employee’s identity, but I can confirm that the employee is no longer employed by the district,” she said.

