FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week, a few showers this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures today are going to remind us why we love living here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Make plans to get outside today!

FRIDAY

Highs are WARM today. Get outside and enjoy this forecast. (WMBF)

Temperatures are mild and in the 60s this morning. The warmth will reach it’s peak this afternoon and reach near summer-like levels across the Pee Dee with highs in the mid-upper 80s today. Along the beaches, highs will reach the mid-upper 70s due to the cool Atlantic Ocean.

WEEKEND FORECAST

As we head into the weekend, we will keep the warmth around, but our next round of rain comes with a weak cold front on Saturday. The front will be accompanied by a weakening band of showers. Rain chances right now look limited with just a 30% across the Pee Dee dropping to just 20% along the Grand Strand. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Gusty winds on Saturday will reach as high as 35 mph. Don’t cancel any plans for Saturday. In fact, there’s a good chance majority of you stay dry, especially along the beaches with this weak front.

A few light showers will move into the region and perhaps and isolated storm. It's not much tomorrow. (WMBF)

The forecast is turning a bit more active and model data is struggling with the placement and timing of the next round of rain. Right now, the earliest time frame for our next system looks to be Sunday afternoon. A good majority of the data keeps rain chances out of the region until Sunday evening. Regardless, we will add a few shower chances Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds. We should see plenty of sunshine for Sunday morning.

Highs will stay in the 70s for the beaches with the 80s inland. What sunshine will be around for Sunday will give way to clouds and eventually rain LATE Sunday. (WMBF)

By the afternoon, a few spotty showers will be possible with highs in the mid 70s along the beaches. Inland areas will still climb to the low 80s Sunday afternoon before the rain picks up during the evening and into the overnight hours. That rain chance will climb to 60% overnight Sunday and into the start of the new work week.

Clouds increase Sunday and into the new work week with the best rain chances of the week at 60% for Monday and Tuesday. (WMBF)

If there wasn’t enough reasons to get outside and enjoy the weather, here’s another. Rain chances look pretty likely for the start of the new work week. It will likely be Wednesday until we see full blown sunshine again.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.