FIRST ALERT: Warm, windy and a stray shower or storm today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmth and gusty winds continue today with a chance of a stray shower or storm. Better rain chances return to start the new week.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Today will once again see temperatures start to soar. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 70s at the beach and lower 80s inland. It will turn windy as well with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph through the afternoon. By later today, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but many areas will remain dry with rain chances at only 30%.

A few light showers will move into the region and perhaps and isolated storm. It's not much tomorrow. (WMBF)

Sunday will skies a dry start to the day before clouds thicken once again. By the late morning through the afternoon, a slightly better chance of showers and a few storms will start to return and rain chances increase to 40%. Despite the clouds, it will remain another very warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.

A more active weather pattern will lead to even higher rain chances and cooler temperatures from Monday through Tuesday night. Several rounds of showers and periods of rain look likely.

