Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Warm, windy and a stray shower or storm today

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmth and gusty winds continue today with a chance of a stray shower or storm. Better rain chances return to start the new week.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Warm and windy
Warm and windy(WMBF)

Today will once again see temperatures start to soar. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 70s at the beach and lower 80s inland. It will turn windy as well with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph through the afternoon. By later today, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but many areas will remain dry with rain chances at only 30%.

A few light showers will move into the region and perhaps and isolated storm. It's not much...
A few light showers will move into the region and perhaps and isolated storm. It's not much tomorrow.(WMBF)

Sunday will skies a dry start to the day before clouds thicken once again. By the late morning through the afternoon, a slightly better chance of showers and a few storms will start to return and rain chances increase to 40%. Despite the clouds, it will remain another very warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.

A more active weather pattern will lead to even higher rain chances and cooler temperatures from Monday through Tuesday night. Several rounds of showers and periods of rain look likely.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Highway 501 outside Aynor
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
1 hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash
Quintard Tucker
Ex-Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week, a few showers this weekend
.
FIRST ALERT: Warm end to the week, few showers possible this weekend
Turning very warm Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures soar Friday
.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds with a few showers around today