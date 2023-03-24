Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

City of Myrtle Beach getting nearly $7.5M in loans for utility projects

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is getting a financial boost toward utility projects in the area.

The city said Friday that it is receiving nearly $7.5 million in State Revolving Fund loans that include “significant interest savings for the city.”

Officials added the loans charge 1.4% interest, which totals $2.5 million in savings over current market rates.

“Bidders must comply with the ‘American Iron and Steel’ provision and certify that all iron, steel and manufactured goods used in the project were produced in the United States unless a waiver is granted by the EPA,” the city said in its announcement.

City of Myrtle Beach getting nearly $7.5 million in loans for utility projects
City of Myrtle Beach getting nearly $7.5 million in loans for utility projects(City of Myrtle Beach)

A list of the projects was also provided:

  • Upgrading the pressure-reducing valves on water lines. Officials said the 11 existing valves “will be rehabilitated, and nine new pressure-reducing valves will be installed to protect the water distribution system. " It will also stretch eight miles along Highway 17 from Harrelson Boulevard to Grande Dunes Boulevard.
    • The winning bid for the project totaled $2,168,948.
  • Installing diesel-powered pumps at 16 sewer lift stations “to prevent overflows and spills in the event of a power outage from a hurricane or other cause.”
    • The winning bid for the project totaled $4,701,000.
  • Improving the stormwater system in the Broadway Wetland Stream, specifically the pond upstream from Broadway Street. Settling basins with native grass will also be installed " to slow and filter stormwater before continuing downstream to the Atlantic Ocean.”
    • The city expects the project to total around $600,000.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash in Loris area
River Mann
Man charged with shooting into room at Landmark Resort
James Bufford
Man accused of assaulting Myrtle Beach police officer during traffic stop

Latest News

.
Pawleys Island police, U.S. Postal Inspector investigate ‘pattern’ of mail theft
The Georgetown County School District confirmed one of its maintenance employees is no longer...
Georgetown Co. Schools part ways with employee after gun fired on property
Horry-Georgetown Technical College bans TikTok from campus network
Horry-Georgetown Technical College bans TikTok from campus network
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction to bid on Murdaugh belongings