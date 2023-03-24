Submit a Tip
Bond denied for 2 suspects charged in relation to double murder in Georgetown County

Wilbur Lang and Patricia Wise
Wilbur Lang and Patricia Wise(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Bond was denied Friday morning for both suspects charged in relation to a double murder in Georgetown County.

The two suspects face a number of charges including accessory to murder in the deaths of 57-year-old Melvin Wise and 41-year-old Andrene Steward, both from the Bronx, N.Y. Both were found in a shallow grave in February.

RELATED COVERAGE

Thursday, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Patricia Wise, 51, of Dunbar, and Wilbur Lang, 55, of Choppee were taken into custody in relation to the murders of Melvin Wise and Andrene Steward.

Authorities confirmed Patricia Wise is the sister of the victim, Melvin Wise.

The victims had been staying with family in the Dunbar community for several months according to investigators.

Patricia Wise is charged with two counts of accessory to murder after the fact, obstruction of justice, and criminal conspiracy.

Lang is charged with two counts of accessory to murder after the fact, obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy, and two counts of desecration of human remains.

Doreen and Tamika Wise, sisters to both a suspect and a victim, joined the bond hearing virtually. Doreen and Tamike said they did not want bond for either Patricia Wise or Lang.

Both were denied bond on all charges and ordered not to speak with members of the victim’s family.

The investigation is ongoing, and GCSO is expecting more arrested and additional charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

