Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 9-month-old

Kayson Osiah Monk
Kayson Osiah Monk(Greensboro Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a missing 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department says Kayson Osiah Monk has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He weighs 30 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and a gray jacket.

He is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with a North Carolina license tag. The vehicle has a broken rear window.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.

