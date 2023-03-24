Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

4 injuried in mutli-vehicle crash on Hwy 501, lanes closed

4 ‘critically injured’ in mutli-vehicle crash on Hwy 501
4 ‘critically injured’ in mutli-vehicle crash on Hwy 501(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are headed to the hospital and an exit ramp is closed after a three-vehicle crash on 501 in Aynor.

Horry County Fire Rescue were sent to the area of W. Highway 501 and Highway 22 at 7:23 a.m. for a crash that required extrication. According to the report, critical injuries are reported.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash in Loris area
River Mann
Man charged with shooting into room at Landmark Resort
James Bufford
Man accused of assaulting Myrtle Beach police officer during traffic stop

Latest News

.
Pawleys Island police, U.S. Postal Inspector investigate ‘pattern’ of mail theft
Jessie A. Aceves, Ashley N. Hayes
2nd suspect charged in Dillon County murder, officer-involved shooting
Warm weather to start the work week.
FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week, a few showers this weekend
Tywrell Alston
18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer appears at hearing