4 injuried in mutli-vehicle crash on Hwy 501, lanes closed

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are headed to the hospital and an exit ramp is closed after a three-vehicle crash on 501 in Aynor.

Horry County Fire Rescue were sent to the area of W. Highway 501 and Highway 22 at 7:23 a.m. for a crash that required extrication. According to the report, critical injuries are reported.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on the scene.

