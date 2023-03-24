2nd suspect charged in Dillon County murder, officer-involved shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second suspect in an alleged murder and officer-involved shooting is in custody, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning.

The investigation into the drive-by shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Adams of Fairmont, N.C. led RCSO investigators to two suspects from Lake View.

The multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of Jessie A. Aceves, 31 on Wednesday after a manhunt and an hours-long standoff, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

On Thursday, investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ashley N. Hayes, 37, at her job in Columbus County.

Authorities believe an 8-year-old child was in the car when the two allegedly committed the drive-by shooting that killed Adams.

Aceves is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful possession of a handgun, pointing and presenting a firearm, and discharge of a firearm into a vehicle.

Hayes is charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, assault in the presence of a minor and misdemeanor child abuse. Hayes was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Aceves’ criminal history shows he is currently a fugitive wanted in the state of Texas for a parole violation.

“We again have repeated felony criminal activity from a four-time convicted felon with no respect for law enforcement or the laws of this state or nation,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Only by the grace of God are Robeson County Sheriff’s Detective Brandon Patterson, Detective Craig Smith, and a Dillon County Deputy alive after facing multiple rounds of gunfire from convicted felon suspect Jessie Armando Aceves. What’s even more disturbing is that Aceves and his co-defendant suspect, Ashley Hayes shot and killed a man simply watching TV in his own home during a cowardly drive-by shooting while an 8-year-old child was riding along in the car.”

This incident in Dillon County marks the 8th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023.

“Aceves is originally from Texas, and this is where his previous convictions occurred. But how many felonies does it take to keep a proven criminal behind bars? How many chances are we going to allow? The system has allowed this man to walk amongst us, and now we have an innocent dead man with grieving family and friends” Wilkins said.

The multi-agency investigation included the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairmont Police Department, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Fayetteville Police Department Forensics Unit/Firearms Section.

