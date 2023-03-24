1 hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle overturned in Horry County on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Mill Pond Road and Brothers Hill Road just after 4:30 p.m.

Officials said the person injured was taken to the hospital and their vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.

As of around 5:45 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.