1 hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle overturned in Horry County on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Mill Pond Road and Brothers Hill Road just after 4:30 p.m.

Officials said the person injured was taken to the hospital and their vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.

As of around 5:45 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

