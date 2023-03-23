Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Women’s History Month: Pink and Red Boutique

By Halley Murrow
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re continuing to celebrate Women’s History Month at Pink and Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach.

Locally owned and operated, you’ll find numerous women owned brands. Everything from Emily McCarthy to Lilly Pulitzer, and more!

Come along with us to learn what it means to them to support women. Plus, we’ll find some trending items for Spring.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

