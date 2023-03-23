WMBF’s Morning Show tries the new ranch-flavored ice cream
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - When Van Leeuwen Ice Cream teamed up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create ranch-flavored ice cream, the WMBF News Morning Show had to try it.
We tried the Ranch Ice Cream. Disgusting. @DerrionLH @LJKorn @MakaylaE_TV @wmbfnews Watch: https://t.co/SRD6Msy1ql pic.twitter.com/HhN49qiSXe— Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) March 23, 2023
According to a news release, the ice cream boasts the savory flavors of the ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness, creating a delicious treat.
The ice cream is available at Walmart through May 28 and sells for $4.98 per pint.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.