WMBF’s Morning Show tries the new ranch-flavored ice cream

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - When Van Leeuwen Ice Cream teamed up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create ranch-flavored ice cream, the WMBF News Morning Show had to try it.

According to a news release, the ice cream boasts the savory flavors of the ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness, creating a delicious treat.

The ice cream is available at Walmart through May 28 and sells for $4.98 per pint.

