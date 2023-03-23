Submit a Tip
Two arrested in connection to bodies discovered in shallow graves in Georgetown County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people in Georgetown County have been arrested in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation after hunters discovered two bodies in a shallow grave last month.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Patricia Wise, 51, of Dunbar, and Wilbur Lang, 55, of Choppee have been taken into custody in relation to the murder of 57-year-old Melvin Wise and 41-year-old Andrene Steward, both from the Bronx, N.Y.

The victims had been staying with family in the Dunbar community for several months according to investigators.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Skeletal remains recovered from shallow grave in Georgetown County, officials say

Patricia Wise has been charged with two counts of accessory to murder after the fact, obstruction of justice, and criminal conspiracy and Lang faces two counts of accessory to murder after the fact, obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy, and two counts of desecration of human remains.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is still ongoing, and GCSO is expecting more arrested and additional charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

