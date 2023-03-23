SLED releases new information, identifies suspect in Dillon County officer-involved shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released new details about an officer-involved shooting in Dillon County connected to a Robeson County death investigation Tuesday evening.

In a statement SLED released, a suspect that officers arrested after a manhunt involving SLED, Dillon County and Robeson County deputies has been identified as 31-year-old Jessie Armando Aceves.

Robeson County deputies were investigating a drive-by shooting where Aceves was believed to be involved which led them into Lake View in Dillon County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Deputies: Suspect in Robeson County death investigation shot at officers, taken into custody

Reports state as deputies from both counties were exiting their vehicles to approach the home where Aceves was sitting on the front porch, Aceves pulled out a handgun and began shooting resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

No one was injured, deputies then retreated from the home and SLED was called, according to the statement.

SLED’s SWAT team, aviation unit, crime scene unit, and region agents responded to the scene.

After a brief manhunt, they were able to take Aceves into custody when they found him in an abandoned building in a wooded area behind his home.

He has now been charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful possession of a handgun, pointing and presenting a firearm, and discharge of a firearm into a vehicle.

Aceves’ criminal history shows he is currently a fugitive wanted in the state of Texas for a parole violation.

This incident in Dillon County marks the 8th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.