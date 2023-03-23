Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash in Loris area

Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash crash Wednesday evening in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at 6:25 p.m. in the area of West Highway 19 and Highway 45 in Loris, the crash required crews to use extrication equipment.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2019 Dodge was traveling north on Hwy 19 as a 2018 Kia traveled north on Hwy 45. The driver of the Dodge reportedly ran a stop sign, causing the Kia to run off the roadway, striking a ditch.

The driver of the Dodge was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in the Kia was taken to the hospital.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kameron Horton
Man pleads guilty to North Myrtle Beach murder, sentenced to 30 years
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards
File photo
Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns March 31-April 2
Brent Freeman
Bond denied for man accused of shooting at Carolina Forest neighborhood security guard

Latest News

.
Horry County Violent Crime Prosecution team cuts through pile of cases in first year
.
We tried the new Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream
Tyrone Lynch
Horry County police searching for man missing since Sunday
Jordan Hudson
Darlington County Sheriff’s son back in custody, facing weapons charge
River Mann
Man charged with shooting into room at Landmark Resort