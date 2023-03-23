SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash crash Wednesday evening in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at 6:25 p.m. in the area of West Highway 19 and Highway 45 in Loris, the crash required crews to use extrication equipment.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2019 Dodge was traveling north on Hwy 19 as a 2018 Kia traveled north on Hwy 45. The driver of the Dodge reportedly ran a stop sign, causing the Kia to run off the roadway, striking a ditch.

The driver of the Dodge was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in the Kia was taken to the hospital.

