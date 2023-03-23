Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 6 construction workers killed in work-zone crash on highway in Maryland

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in...
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in Maryland.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Six people were killed when a passenger vehicle crashed into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway and struck construction workers, Maryland State Police said Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the work zone on northbound Interstate 695 at Security Boulevard in the Woodlawn area around 12:40 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash, police said in a news release.

Emergency medical service personnel pronounced six people, all of them workers, dead at the scene, and the driver of the car was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center, police said.

The preliminary investigation found that the vehicle went between the jersey walls of the work zone for unknown reasons and hit multiple workers before overturning, police said. The driver’s identity is currently unknown.

Late Wednesday, police said investigators believe a second vehicle that stayed at the scene may have also been involved in the crash.

The collision closed the beltway in both directions for hours, snarling traffic along the west side of the highway that encircles the city. Baltimore County Fire Department officials called the crash “extremely serious” and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski called the crash horrific.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today’s tragic crash,” he wrote in a tweet.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police didn’t release the names of those who were killed pending the notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
John Hotchkins said he was here in the Grand Strand for the Run to the Sun Car and Truck show...
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation
Crash on Hwy 501 causing delays in Carolina Forest area; avoid the area
Carolina Forest area of Hwy 501 reopens after crash
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say

Latest News

Man pleads guilty to North Myrtle Beach murder, sentenced to 30 years
Man pleads guilty to North Myrtle Beach murder, sentenced to 30 years
.
Bond denied for man accused of shooting at Carolina Forest neighborhood security guard
.
Mullins police inch closer to filling vacancies, expects to be fully staffed by summer
Suspect in Robeson County death investigation shot at officers, taken into custody
.
Poison Control Awareness Week: How to keep your family safe