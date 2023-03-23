Submit a Tip
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold

During the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, media was allowed to visit the family's Moselle hunting property and view the exterior of the main house.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The deed for the sale of Moselle, the Murdaugh family’s hunting lodge in the Lowcountry, was filed on Wednesday.

According to the real estate title, the 1,700-acre property was purchased by James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley for $3.9 million.

Money from the sale will go toward Alex Murdaugh’s outstanding legal fees, Buster Murdaugh, victims in the 2019 boat crash, and Palmetto State Bank.

We do not yet know what is planned for the property.

An auction is being held Thursday in Pembroke, Georgia where items from inside the Moselle home will be sold to the highest bidder.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

