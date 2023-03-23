Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot

Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A Delaware man turned a trip to the grocery store into a $5 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Florida Lottery, 66-year-old Peter Sullivan hit the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game after purchasing the ticket at a Publix supermarket in Delray Beach.

Lottery officials said the Delaware resident claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $3,960,000.

The Publix store will also receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Florida officials said the $20 Gold Rush Limited game launched in September 2021. It features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kameron Horton
Man pleads guilty to North Myrtle Beach murder, sentenced to 30 years
File photo
Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns March 31-April 2
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards
Brent Freeman
Bond denied for man accused of shooting at Carolina Forest neighborhood security guard

Latest News

Man accused of assaulting Myrtle Beach police officer during traffic stop
Man accused of assaulting Myrtle Beach police officer during traffic stop
Man charged with shooting into room at Landmark Resort
Man charged with shooting into room at Landmark Resort
Man, woman arrested in connection to Georgetown County murder investigation
Man, woman arrested in connection to Georgetown County murder investigation
Darlington County sheriff releases statement after son arrested on weapons charge
Darlington County sheriff releases statement after son arrested on weapons charge
Man charged with shooting into room at Landmark Resort
Man charged with shooting into room at Landmark Resort