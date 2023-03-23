Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man charged with shooting into room at Landmark Resort

River Mann
River Mann(Myrtle Beach police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after allegedly firing a gun into a room at the Landmark Resort last week.

Myrtle Beach police were called to the resort on March 15 after a reported shooting. Responding officers found the door to one of the rooms at the resort had two bullet holes and shell casings outside the room.

According to the warrant, River Mann, 27, is seen on video knocking at and kicking the door before pulling a firearm out and shooting the door.

MBPD says after shooting the door, Mann left the resort area near the 16th Avenue beach access, northbound on Ocean Blvd.

Officers attempted to stop Mann in the area of 3rd Avenue South and South Kings Highway; however, once blue lights and sirens went up, Mann fled and ran the red light “driving at a high rate of speed weaving through traffic.”

The warrant says Mann lead officers on “a pursuit for a substantial distance,” ran three stop signs, and allegedly threw an open beer can out the window of his car.

Mann is charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light, littering and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

He is held on an $86,526 surety bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kameron Horton
Man pleads guilty to North Myrtle Beach murder, sentenced to 30 years
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards
File photo
Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns March 31-April 2
Brent Freeman
Bond denied for man accused of shooting at Carolina Forest neighborhood security guard

Latest News

.
Horry County Violent Crime Prosecution team cuts through pile of cases in first year
.
We tried the new Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream
Tyrone Lynch
Horry County police searching for man missing since Sunday
Jordan Hudson
Darlington County Sheriff’s son back in custody, facing weapons charge