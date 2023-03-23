Man charged with shooting into room at Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after allegedly firing a gun into a room at the Landmark Resort last week.

Myrtle Beach police were called to the resort on March 15 after a reported shooting. Responding officers found the door to one of the rooms at the resort had two bullet holes and shell casings outside the room.

According to the warrant, River Mann, 27, is seen on video knocking at and kicking the door before pulling a firearm out and shooting the door.

MBPD says after shooting the door, Mann left the resort area near the 16th Avenue beach access, northbound on Ocean Blvd.

Officers attempted to stop Mann in the area of 3rd Avenue South and South Kings Highway; however, once blue lights and sirens went up, Mann fled and ran the red light “driving at a high rate of speed weaving through traffic.”

The warrant says Mann lead officers on “a pursuit for a substantial distance,” ran three stop signs, and allegedly threw an open beer can out the window of his car.

Mann is charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light, littering and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

He is held on an $86,526 surety bond.

