Man accused of assaulting Myrtle Beach police officer during traffic stop

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was charged after allegedly assaulting a Myrtle Beach police officer at a recent traffic stop.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened on March 18 on the 1300 block of North Ocean Boulevard. An officer reported showing up at the scene where the suspect, later identified as James Bufford, was “on the ground physically fighting officers.”

Another officer said she attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Bufford tried to flee. While she tried to arrest him, the officer said Bufford struck her in the face with his elbow.

The police report notes the injured officer had a bloody nose and “obvious redness in the center of her face and nose area.” She was treated at the scene by EMS.

Bufford was then charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest as well as an additional charge for drug possession. He was initially booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail but later moved to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Online records show he was released Wednesday on a $10,464 bond.

