‘I just want to get back to work’: charges dropped against teacher accused of kidnapping, assault

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Kimberly Bone has been an educator with Horry County Schools since 2018, but remains on paid administrative leave since her arrest on January 26.

Following the arrest, Bone faced charges of assault and kidnapping, charges she said have changed her life. Now, a Surfside Beach police report is providing more details about why Bone was charged with assault and kidnapping.

The multiple-page report shows that Bone was the one who called the police to a home along 13th Avenue South and claimed that she had been beaten up by her roommate after the two got into a fight over her dogs.

Police then interviewed the alleged victim who said the two exchanged words over the dog bowls being outside and then she went to her room to get away from the suspect.

Bone, in an exclusive interview with WMBF News, says there was a physical altercation over her dogs.

“I had not been feeling well that entire day and was just laying around on the couch. I had taken a painkiller that I take at night to make me sleep,” said Bone.

One of the officers on scene indicated in the report, they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Bone and determined that she was intoxicated.

This is a claim, Bone denies.

According to the report, Bone ended up breaking down the door and took broken pieces of the door frame, and hit the victim while the victim was hiding behind the broken door.

“I knocked on the door three times and called her name, I jiggled the door knob and she didn’t answer. So I kicked the door in because I didn’t know where my dog was,” said Bone.

The two women began to fight, with the alleged victim eventually able to leave the home prior to the police getting there.

Bone provided documents to WMBF News showing a judge dropped both charges of kidnapping and third-degree assault.

“The State Department of Education suspended my teaching certifications on March the 10th. I sent both notices of the dismissal order for both charges to the department of education. They have lifted that suspension. I’ve sent the information to our human resources director as well but I have not heard back from her as to what my next steps are,” said Bone.

The incident received a lot of attention when it first happened earlier this year, which has been hard on Bone.

“The hardest part about all this isn’t the impact on me. It was the beginning of the semester and impacted my students mostly,” she said.

Bone said some of her colleagues and students’ families have reached out to her, but she is prohibited from having contact with any of them.

“I’m really good at what I do and it’s those relationships that I miss the most. The people I work with, I love them too,” she said.

Brad Richardson, the attorney representing Ms. Bone, confirmed the dismissal of charges against her.

“I received the dismissal sheet I believe yesterday. I emailed the prosecutors for the city of Surfside Beach on Friday. They are in the process of having a judge Nolle Prosequi which dismisses any charges, any prosecution on the assault charge,” said Richardson.

Richardson said he is working on getting Bone’s record expunged.

WMBF reached out to a Horry County Schools spokesperson who said they are waiting on district Human Resources to get back to them on Bone’s employment status.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he is unfamiliar with the case but is looking into it.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.