Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Schools early chlidhood education registration opens Monday

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Parents and guardians in Horry County ready to register their children for Kindergarten and first grade will be able to do so early next week.

Horry County Schools announced registration for kindergarteners and first-grade students for the 2023-2024 school year will begin on March 27, 2023.

HCS says if the child attended the early childhood special education (ECSE) or child development (CD) programs during the 2022-2023 school year, they will need to be registered as returning students.

For kindergarten registration, phase one of registration will include submitting information and required documentation, then completion of registration can be done online. Those requiring assistance with online registration can contact the school their child will be registering.

In order to qualify for kindergarten registration the child must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2023

For more details about preparing for kindergarten and first-grade registration, visit Horry County Schools website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kameron Horton
Man pleads guilty to North Myrtle Beach murder, sentenced to 30 years
File photo
Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns March 31-April 2
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards
Brent Freeman
Bond denied for man accused of shooting at Carolina Forest neighborhood security guard

Latest News

.
Horry County Violent Crime Prosecution team cuts through pile of cases in first year
.
We tried the new Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh property for sale
Jordan Hudson
Darlington County sheriff releases statement after son arrested on weapons charge