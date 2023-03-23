Horry County Schools early chlidhood education registration opens Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Parents and guardians in Horry County ready to register their children for Kindergarten and first grade will be able to do so early next week.

Horry County Schools announced registration for kindergarteners and first-grade students for the 2023-2024 school year will begin on March 27, 2023.

HCS says if the child attended the early childhood special education (ECSE) or child development (CD) programs during the 2022-2023 school year, they will need to be registered as returning students.

For kindergarten registration, phase one of registration will include submitting information and required documentation, then completion of registration can be done online. Those requiring assistance with online registration can contact the school their child will be registering.

In order to qualify for kindergarten registration the child must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2023

For more details about preparing for kindergarten and first-grade registration, visit Horry County Schools website.

