Horry County police searching for man missing since Sunday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to find a missing man last seen on Sunday.

The Horry County Police Department said Tyrone Lynch was last seen Sunday in the area of McNabb Shortcut Road, outside Loris.

Police said he was going out to run an errand in his burgundy BMW X5.

Lynch is described as being around 6′1″ and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.