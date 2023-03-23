Georgetown Co. student charged with bringing weapon onto school property

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 16-year-old Georgetown County student is facing charges after deputies say he brought a weapon onto school grounds Thursday morning.

Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to Waccamaw High School to investigate the allegation.

According to the report, the 16-year-old student is accused of having an unloaded BB gun in a backpack on his bus.

He will be charged with bringing a weapon on school property and remanded into his parents’ custody.

GCSO said the school continued to operate under normal conditions and at no time were students or staff in danger.

