Georgetown Co. student charged with bringing weapon onto school property

Source: WHS website
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 16-year-old Georgetown County student is facing charges after deputies say he brought a weapon onto school grounds Thursday morning.

Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to Waccamaw High School to investigate the allegation.

According to the report, the 16-year-old student is accused of having an unloaded BB gun in a backpack on his bus.

He will be charged with bringing a weapon on school property and remanded into his parents’ custody.

GCSO said the school continued to operate under normal conditions and at no time were students or staff in danger.

