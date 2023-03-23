Submit a Tip
Florence police: Suspects wanted in car, debit card theft

Florence police: Suspects wanted in car, debit card theft
(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are looking for two men who allegedly stole a car and debit card to buy jewelry at the Magnolia Mall last Thursday.

Police say the suspects stole a white 2013 Hyundai Accent and attempted to use a debit card left in the vehicle to buy jewelry at the mall.

Call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 with any information regarding this incident.

