Florence police: Suspects wanted in car, debit card theft

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are looking for two men who allegedly stole a car and debit card to buy jewelry at the Magnolia Mall last Thursday.

Police say the suspects stole a white 2013 Hyundai Accent and attempted to use a debit card left in the vehicle to buy jewelry at the mall.

Call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 with any information regarding this incident.

