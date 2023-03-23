Florence Co. deputies searching for missing 11-year-old boy

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Dre’Sean White was last seen Thursday afternoon near his home in the area of Liberty Chapel Road and Fire Tower Road.

He is about 4′6″ tall and 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, light blue jeans and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 482 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app. All tips can remain anonymous.

