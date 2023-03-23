FIRST ALERT: Warm end to the week, few showers possible this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warmth is here! Today and tomorrow are the picks of the week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We will remain warm through the weekend with a few afternoon rain chances each day.

TODAY

Dense fog is lingering around after the rain across the area yesterday. As you head out the door, it’s mild with temperatures in the upper 50s. Fog will be around through the morning commute, so be sure to take your time.

Once the fog clears out, temperatures climb quickly today! Winds return out of the southwest and will only increase the warmth for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 70s for the beaches. Meanwhile, inland locations will climb into the lower 80s today.

Despite fog early, it's still going to be a warm afternoon. (WMBF)

THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Above-normal temperatures continue through the weekend with warmest weather on Friday. Gusty winds and plenty of sunshine will push temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80 at the beach and into the middle 80s inland. We’re forecasting a new record to be set in Florence. The previous record is 85° set back in 2007.

Highs in the 70s and 80s for tomorrow! (WMBF)

As we head into the weekend, we will keep the warmth around, but our next round of rain comes with a weak cold front on Saturday. The front will be accompanied by a weakening band of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Rain chances right now look limited with just a 30% chance through the afternoon and early evening.

A weak cold front will bring a line of weakening showers to the region Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. (WMBF)

The weekend will feature highs in the low to mid 70s for the beaches. Inland locations will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Sunday will be a touch cooler but still quite mild with afternoon readings in the 70s once again. By Sunday evening, another system will begin to move into the Carolinas and rain chances will return Sunday evening into Monday. Clouds will begin to increase Sunday afternoon and we should start to see a few showers near sunset. Rain chances are at 30% for LATE Sunday.

We're looking at the 70s and 80s for the weekend with a few shower chances. What a weekend forecast filled with spring-warmth. (WMBF)

