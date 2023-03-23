Submit a Tip
FBI: 1 person fatally shot during hostage rescue in Houston

FILE - The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.
FILE - The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — One person was fatally shot during a hostage rescue on Thursday in Houston, according to the FBI.

FBI agents had been part of a multiday law enforcement operation to rescue a group of hostages, the agency’s Houston office said in a statement.

“All the hostages have been safely rescued, no FBI agents are injured, and one individual is deceased,” according to the statement.

The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.

The FBI declined to say how many agents were involved or where the shooting took place. A large police presence was seen late Thursday morning at a motel.

The FBI said it was assisting the Waller County Sheriff’s Office in the rescue operation but declined to provide more information on the number of hostages or what led to the shooting.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time,” the FBI said.

The sheriff’s office in Waller County, located northwest of Houston, referred all calls to the county’s district attorney’s office.

Waller County District Attorney Elton Mathis did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The FBI said a review team will investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

