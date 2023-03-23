Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Father arrested after death of 3-month-old who ‘may have been tortured’

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police arrested a suspect after the death of a three-month-old baby in Gaffney who had been on life support and passed away.

According to the coroner, baby Malachi Alfred Maurice Tate, Jr. was brought to Cherokee Medical Center on March 18 after his father reportedly found him unresponsive in the apartment. The baby was resuscitated at the Gaffney hospital and later airlifted to Greenville Children’s Hospital where he had undergone treatment and evaluation since that time.

The coroner said the child had multiple areas of injuries on his body that are not consistent with a fall as the father initially reported had occurred two days earlier. The fatal injuries on the baby are “no doubt from abuse,” the coroner said.

Malachi Tate
Malachi Tate(Cherokee Co. Detention Center)

The child’s father, Malachi Tate, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with abuse/inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.

“It appears this child may have been tortured and it makes me sick to my stomach that a helpless infant has suffered and lost his life at the hands of someone who had a total disregard for a human,” Coroner Dennis Fowler said. “We must send a message that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Fowler said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon to assist with the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kameron Horton
Man pleads guilty to North Myrtle Beach murder, sentenced to 30 years
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards
File photo
Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns March 31-April 2
Brent Freeman
Bond denied for man accused of shooting at Carolina Forest neighborhood security guard

Latest News

.
Horry County Violent Crime Prosecution team cuts through pile of cases in first year
.
We tried the new Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream
Turning very warm Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures soar Friday
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh property for sale
Judy Cox during her bond hearing in a Dillon County courtroom (Source: WMBF News)
State rests in trial of former Dillon County daycare owner accused in baby shaking case