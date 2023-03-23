State rests in trial of former Dillon County daycare owner accused in baby shaking case

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial of a former Dillon County daycare owner accused of shaking a baby and causing their death may soon be coming to a close.

Shipp Daniel with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed to WMBF News the state rested its case Thursday in the trial of Judy Cox and the defense has begun presenting witnesses.

Closing arguments could begin as early as Friday.

Cox was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse for the death of 5-month-old Jeremiah Thompson in 2019.

An arrest warrant showed that she shook the five-month-old so hard that it caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.

Cox was the daycare owner of Generations Daycare with the incident took place. Her lawyer stated her client had cared for children in Dillon for 15 years and had no prior record.

She later pleaded not guilty.

