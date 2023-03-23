Submit a Tip
Darlington County Sheriff’s son back in custody

Jordan Hudson, son of Darlington County Sheriff, James Hudson Jr.
Jordan Hudson, son of Darlington County Sheriff, James Hudson Jr.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s son is in custody again.

Jordan Andrew Hudson was booked into W. Glen Campbell Detention Center just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. No charges are currently listed.

According to the public index, Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He bonded out of jail in December 2020.

In June 2021, Jordan Hudson was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center on Sunday on a bond revocation by Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr from a previous arrest.

“The Sheriff himself being a strong advocate of bond stipulations and conditions, felt that Jordan Hudson was not abiding by his conditions of bond as he should, which resulted in Sheriff Hudson himself initiating the revocation of his bond,” according to the statement released at the time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

