HCFR: Critical injuries reported after 2-car crash in Loris area

Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a 2-car crash Wednesday evening in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at 6:25 p.m. in the area of West Highway 19 and Highway 45 in Loris, the crash required crews to use extrication equipment.

It is unclear how many people were injured at this time.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

