Conway police search for suspects in another trailer theft

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another trailer was stolen in Conway and police need the community’s help finding it.

On Wednesday, CPD said the suspects in a black Chevy Tahoe stole the trailer right off the lot at the Extra Space Storage off Highway 501.

If you’ve seen this SUV or if you have any information about the trailer call Conway police at 843-248-1790.

