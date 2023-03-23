Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Conway police search for suspects in another trailer theft

Conway police search for suspects in another trailer theft
Conway police search for suspects in another trailer theft(Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another trailer was stolen in Conway and police need the community’s help finding it.

On Wednesday, CPD said the suspects in a black Chevy Tahoe stole the trailer right off the lot at the Extra Space Storage off Highway 501.

If you’ve seen this SUV or if you have any information about the trailer call Conway police at 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kameron Horton
Man pleads guilty to North Myrtle Beach murder, sentenced to 30 years
Brent Freeman
Bond denied for man accused of shooting at Carolina Forest neighborhood security guard
David Plump
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to robbing Home Depot stores, gets 10 years
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation

Latest News

Florence police: Suspects wanted in car, debit card theft
Florence police: Suspects wanted in car, debit card theft
Dense fog gives way to more sunshine by the middle of the morning.
FIRST ALERT: Warm end to the week, few showers possible this weekend
Charges dropped against school teacher accused of assault, kidnapping
‘I just want to get back to work’: charges dropped against teacher accused of kidnapping, assault
Upstate boy who had wish to become a police officer granted awaiting a heart transplant
Upstate boy granted wish to become a police officer now awaiting a heart transplant