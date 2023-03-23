Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

College students say they are struggling with stress, study says

FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.
FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some U.S. college students say they’re having trouble coping with their class loads.

According to a study from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation, two out of every five undergraduates say they often have emotional stress issues.

More than 40% of those who responded say they thought about dropping out of school because of their problems.

Researchers also say that the number of college students who say they suffer from anxiety and depression has been on the rise for years and that it’s been increasing more steadily since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings are based on 12,000 men and women who had yet to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Kameron Horton
Man pleads guilty to North Myrtle Beach murder, sentenced to 30 years
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards
Brent Freeman
Bond denied for man accused of shooting at Carolina Forest neighborhood security guard
David Plump
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to robbing Home Depot stores, gets 10 years

Latest News

.
Horry County Violent Crime Prosecution team cuts through pile of cases in first year
.
We tried the new Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream
The 911 call from the boys who got stuck in the Staten Island sewer system.
Boys stuck in sewer call 911
Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
March Madness: Sweet 16 begins from NYC to Las Vegas