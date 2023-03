MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Don’t miss the Campers Inn RV Spring Sale Off Show happening all weekend long at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark.

The event is free and open to the public.

The sale kicks off on Friday and runs through Sunday.

Watch for everything you need to know.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.