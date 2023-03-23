Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

BJ’s Wholesale Club could be coming to Carolina Forest

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another wholesale store could be making its way to the Myrtle Beach area.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed to WMBF News Thursday that it received a stormwater permit application for a BJ’s Wholesale Club project site in the area of Rodeo Drive in Carolina Forest.

An associated coastal zone consistency review is also underway, per the agency.

DHEC said the project includes “the construction of the wholesale club store, parking lot, and stormwater ponds.” The project was placed on public notice from Feb. 28-March 10 but received no public comments.

A separate stormwater submission was also submitted for a gas station, but a DHEC spokesperson said they are waiting for more information before it is placed on public notice. The gas station project includes proposals for “drive aisles and stormwater management.”

DHEC added it has not revived an underground storage tank permit application for the facility.

WMBF News has reached out to BJ’s Wholesale Club for comment.

It would be just the chain’s second location in South Carolina, the other being in Summerville.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

