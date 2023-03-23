18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer appears at hearing

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – An 18-year-old accused of shooting at a Conway police officer was back in court on Thursday.

Tywrell Alston is charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon and presenting a firearm at a person. He’s accused of opening fire at a Conway police officer last December during a traffic stop off Forest Loop Road.

It was revealed during a previous bond hearing that Alston was driving through Conway when he saw police and sped up. One officer turned on the blue lights in order to stop Alston for speeding, but Alston didn’t stop and led officers on a high-speed chase through the southern end of Conway, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

The solicitor said Alston pulled into his mother’s house and started firing at officers.

The officer fired back and hit Alston, who was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.

Alston’s attorney, Steve Davis, claimed that he was given documents from the solicitor’s office related to the case minutes before entering the courtroom. He added they didn’t have enough time to read through everything before Thursday’s hearing.

Davis also said Alston was shot several times by the officer he allegedly shot at and had to have some of his kidney, pancreas and intestines removed.

Alston did not speak during Thursday’s hearing.

The judge ultimately decided to push another motion hearing back another 60 days in order for the defense team to prepare their argument.

However, the judge noted the hearing could take place sooner than that.

