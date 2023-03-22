Wraps for Warriors: Murrells Inlet shop pays it forward to veterans

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - A Murrells Inlet vinyl sign shop is using its craft to pay it forward for veterans in our area.

Each year Wraps Ink gives away a free custom wrap to a veteran-owned business.

They say it’s all about showing appreciation for veterans who have returned from serving our country and take the risk of starting and operating a business.

This year’s winner is David Powers Sr. from Ocean Breeze Exterior Remodeling.

“It warms my heart to know something I did 10 years ago sparked all this,” said James Oyler, who previously received a wrap from the business. “And the veteran-owned businesses deserve something like this.”

The Wraps for Warriors program began in 2013 when Wraps Ink gave a free truck wrap to a local friend and veteran.

