Wraps for Warriors: Murrells Inlet shop pays it forward to veterans

By Drew Hansen
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - A Murrells Inlet vinyl sign shop is using its craft to pay it forward for veterans in our area.

Each year Wraps Ink gives away a free custom wrap to a veteran-owned business.

They say it’s all about showing appreciation for veterans who have returned from serving our country and take the risk of starting and operating a business.

This year’s winner is David Powers Sr. from Ocean Breeze Exterior Remodeling.

“It warms my heart to know something I did 10 years ago sparked all this,” said James Oyler, who previously received a wrap from the business. “And the veteran-owned businesses deserve something like this.”

The Wraps for Warriors program began in 2013 when Wraps Ink gave a free truck wrap to a local friend and veteran.

