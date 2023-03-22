Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Welcome to The Beach’: MYR renovated Welcome Center includes photo ops, local tips(WMBF)
By Drew Hansen
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to unveil its newly renovated Welcome Center.

The Welcome Center now includes:

  • New signage displaying the vibrant colors of the CVB’s branding with inviting messaging and artwork.
  • New graphic backdrops on the center’s walls that provide a fun area for photo ops and finding resourceful trip information.
  • Scannable QR codes to give travelers instant access to online content, including recommendations on restaurants, things to do and more.

″It’s another important step in our journey to bring people to the beach to let them know that they’re always welcome that they belong here that we are a community that is united and we’re welcoming and hospitable,” said Karen Riordan President and CEO of The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention.

Nearly 3.5 million passengers utilized the airport in 2022.

