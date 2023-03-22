Submit a Tip
Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says

More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bland Richter Law Firm announced that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is now considering Stephen Smith’s death a homicide.

Bland Richter co-founder Eric Bland said SLED Chief Mark Keel gave him the update during a phone call on Tuesday. Bland added that Keel said SLED is committed to combining efforts and resources as the state moves forward with exhuming Smith’s Body.

“We have a chance to right eight years of wrongs, and we intend to do just that,” said Bland.

Earlier this month, Smith’s mother started a GoFundMe to raise money for an independent autopsy on Smith’s body.

The 19-year-old was found dead in Hampton County in 2015 by a passing driver. The Coroner later ruled his death as the result of a hit-and-run. However, the cause and circumstances of Smith’s mysterious death have been debated, even among law enforcement agencies.

SLED reopened the investigation into Smith’s death in 2021, citing new evidence that was uncovered while investigating the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

“SLED officials have revealed that they did not need to exhume Stephen Smith’s body to convince them that his death was a homicide.” Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter said in a joint statement. “However, they will be present and participate in any exhumation of Stephen’s body to gather more evidence. We are committed to finding out what really happened, and getting the peace and justice the Smith family deserves.”

According to Bland, SLED officials also said they were waiting until Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial ended to make this announcement because of their concern that witnesses would not be as forthcoming. Bland stated that SLED has reportedly been dedicating more resources to Smith’s case since the conclusion of the trial.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

