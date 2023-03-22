Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Squeaky toy causes trademark dog-fight at the Supreme Court

By Molly Martinez
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A dog toy is making a big squeak at the Supreme Court Wednesday.

Jack Daniels Whiskey is suing a pet company for trademark infringement over a toy that looks like one of their bottles.

The judges chewed on some big questions about product parody, and what constitutes trademark violation.

The main question:

Is a dog toy that looks like a bottle of Jack Daniels actually harming the Jack Daniels brand?

“Quite honestly, if I were the Supreme Court, I wouldn’t want to decide this case. This is a tough on,” said trademark lawyer Michael Kondoudis.

While some see the toy as a clear trademark violation, copying Jack Daniels likeness and bottle shape, parody products are usually protected under free speech.  Defense lawyer Bennett Cooper argued Wednesday in front of the Supreme Court that the toy is just that.

“Jack Daniels advertised in self-serious way that Jack is everyone’s friend and Bad Spaniels is a parody, playfully comparing Jack to Man’s other best friend,” said Cooper.

But Jack Daniels doesn’t think the joke is very funny - and is refusing to roll over.

“Under our system, a trademark owner is responsible for enforcing their trademark rights and keeping their trademark, what’s called, as we call it, distinctive,” said Kondoudis.

The pet company may be barking up the wrong tree, as they turn a profit on the toys.  That could muddy their free-speech defense.

“When you move beyond just parody and you move into commercialization where you’re actually making a line of products and selling them for profit,” said Kondoudis. “The line gets blurry as to what is commentary and protected versus what is just ordinary commercial activity which is subject to trademark protection.”

Judges are expected to release their formal opinions on this case in June.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hotchkins said he was here in the Grand Strand for the Run to the Sun Car and Truck show...
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
Crash on Hwy 501 causing delays in Carolina Forest area; avoid the area
Carolina Forest area of Hwy 501 reopens after crash
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say

Latest News

Suspect in Robeson County death investigation shot at officers, taken into custody
.
Wraps for Warriors: Murrells Inlet shop pays it forward to veterans
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to robbing Home Depot stores, gets 10 years
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to robbing Home Depot stores, gets 10 years
Anna M. Morales, William Brian Mayers
2 arrested, charged in deadly Robeson County shooting investigation
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting